This week on the CBCNetwork’s podcast, Venus Rising, we hear from a very broken-hearted guest, Breaz, who is sharing the story of her sister’s life and untimely death at just 39 years old. Breaz’s sister was determined to have her own biological children and went through seven rounds of IVF. After her last pregnancy, cancer took Breaz’s sister’s life. Breaz shares her sister’s IVF story in hopes of cautioning other women considering IVF and ART technologies stating “We are not all meant to give birth, but we can still be moms in many ways.” The grief is ever fresh and immensely hard to process, so listeners, be patient as you listen. Be forewarned that this episode is highly emotional and might be triggering for some.
