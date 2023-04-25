Welcome back to Venus Rising, now available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic.

I had the pleasure of meeting Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) with over 20 years of experience, at the premiere of our new documentary, The Detransition Diaries: Saving Our Sisters.

Professionally, Pamala has served teens and families working as a licensed clinical social worker in a variety of settings including community-based agencies, residential programs for foster youth, and in schools and mental health clinics in California. In 2017, Pamela had to take medical leave from her profession, and when she returned, so much in the mental health profession had changed, particularly when it comes to treatment of gender dysphoric patients.

Pamela has spoken to many therapists who agree that instant affirmation of young people with complex mental health conditions is inappropriate, however, those therapists are being heavily silenced. Pam has been emboldened to speak out on these issues and build her own program. Today, Pamela joins us on Venus Rising to talk about mental health disorders, the problem with gender affirmation therapy, what parents can do to help their children, and so much more.

You can find and follow Pamela on Instagram at @the.truthfultherapist, on twitter @redpilledlcsw, on Substack, and on her website. You can find our film, The Detransition Diaries: Saving Our Sisters free on YouTube