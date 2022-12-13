Welcome back to Venus Rising, now available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic.

You definitely don’t want to miss today’s guest, Stephanie Winn. Stephanie is a licensed Marriage and Family therapist, writer, consultant, and host of the podcast You Must Be Some Kind of Therapist all with the goals of restoring integrity to the profession of psychotherapy, ending childhood sexual mutilation, and promoting justice & healing for those who have been harmed by “gender affirming care.” Today I get to chat with Stephanie about each of these goals, her work, and why she thinks gender affirming care is harmful.