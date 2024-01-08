Coming Soon! The Lost Boys: Searching for Manhood

We are days away from the release of our 11th film, Lost Boys: Searching for Manhood. Through the stories of five detransitioned young men, who now accept their natural bodies, The Lost Boys explores themes that caused them to experience gender dysphoria, their feelings of inadequacy as men, and the journey that led them to believe they were “born in the wrong body”.

The mission of the CBCNetwork is always to gather diverse voices and educate the public on these important issues, and thus praise for the film, to be released on January 15, 2024, has come from all edges of the internet.

“People believe only girls are the victims, but that’s utterly wrong. Finally, we learn of the unique vulnerabilities of boys to the transgender crusade. This documentary is an essential contribution to the raging debate, and essential viewing for every parent in the western world.”

Miriam Grossman MD, psychiatrist and author, Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness.

“The Lost Boys doesn’t hector or preach, it is a quiet film, and all the more devastating for it. The young men featured talk from the heart about transition, trauma and the trials of growing up male today. It has taken resilience & courage for those featured to come out and tell their stories- and the least we can all do is to listen.”

Jo Bartosch, journalist; assistant editor at The Critic.