On Saturday, April 11, 2026, the Center for Bioethics and Culture gathered friends, supporters, and thought leaders for the annual Paul Ramsey Award Dinner in the East Bay. The evening was both inspiring and urgent, reminding us why our work to defend ethical medicine and human dignity is more important than ever.

The night began with a warm welcome and insightful update from Executive Director Kallie Fell. She shared highlights from CBC’s impactful 2025 work, including national advocacy efforts, key speaking engagements, and the continued development of vital educational resources that are equipping people across the country to think clearly about bioethical challenges.

We were honored to present the 2026 Paul Ramsey Award to Dr. Ana Iltis, a distinguished scholar and champion of ethical bioethics. Dr. Iltis spent the day inspiring our Paul Ramsey Fellows and then offered a powerful acceptance address at the Ramsey Dinner. Dr. Iltis spoke on the foundational importance of the human person and the basis of our inherent rights as human beings. She called us to a deeper respect for the human body and offered a compelling critique of the failures and dangers of euthanasia, urging us to uphold the intrinsic value of every person.

Our headline speaker, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, delivered a thought-provoking address drawn from his important new book, Making the Cut: How to Heal Modern Medicine. Dr. Kheriaty challenged the audience to confront the urgent need to revamp modern medicine, restoring it to its proper ethical foundations and protecting both patients and physicians from ideological overreach.

The evening closed on a hopeful and actionable note as Development Director Kirstin Wallace invited guests to become active participants in CBC’s story. She shared how every gift — large and small — helps advance our mission of education, advocacy, and cultural influence, and encouraged attendees to join us in this vital work through their financial support.

The Paul Ramsey Dinner evening was marked by deep conversation, renewed commitment, and generous sponsorships that made the night not only possible but financially successful. The funds raised will directly support CBC’s ongoing programs, research, and outreach in the year ahead.

Thank you to everyone who attended, sponsored, or supported the 2026 Paul Ramsey Award Dinner. Your partnership strengthens our ability to speak truth into the most pressing bioethical issues of our time.

We will gather again on April 10, 2027, and we look forward to seeing many of you again next year! Make sure you add the date to your calendar now. As stated by Dr. Iltis at the dinner, we should remain in “faithfulness to each other” and continue this important journey throughout 2026 and beyond.

With gratitude,

The Center for Bioethics and Culture Team