Coauthored with Stop Surrogacy Now UK

The recent police raid on the home of Barrie Drewitt-Barlow in the UK—linked in reporting to a human trafficking investigation—has reignited scrutiny over the surrogacy industry and the legal structures surrounding it. According to reporting, Essex Police carried out coordinated searches as part of an investigation into allegations including rape and human trafficking for sexual exploitation, with arrests made in connection to the case.

Who is Drewitt-Barlow? He’s not a common household name for most, but he is not a marginal figure in surrogacy discourse either. He is a high-profile participant in trans-Atlantic surrogacy-linked business ventures and public advocacy around alternative family formation as the half of the first gay male couple to secure both names on UK birth certificates for twins born in America.

The significance of this case is not guilt or innocence—that remains subject to legal process—but what it represents:

a reminder that surrogacy-adjacent industries intersect with commercial, legal, and cross-border systems that are already under-regulated and vulnerable to abuse.

It is also the immediate context that prompted this broader, longer article you are reading now.

Documented cases across multiple jurisdictions show a very uncomfortable reality of the surrogacy industry. It remains a fragmented global system where screening is inconsistent, fraud is recurring, and in rare but serious cases, individuals with histories of sexual violence have been able to obtain access to children through surrogacy-related arrangements. Yet, the market continues to thrive.

This is an issue the CBC has previously been quoted on and contributed analysis to, including in The New York Sun, in coverage of how legal frameworks can fail to prevent convicted offenders from accessing surrogacy pathways. This article is an attempt to breakdown the serious nature of the failures of surrogacy and might be triggering for some readers.

An Industry with Inconsistent or Nonexistent Protections

Surrogacy is often described as giving the gift of life to a deserving family in need, but in practice it operates as a global, multi-jurisdictional marketplace involving:

private contracts

fertility clinics

agencies and brokers

cross-border legal recognition

and minimal uniform screening standards

One of the most cited structural failures in surrogacy law is the lack of uniform, enforceable screening standards. Unlike adoption systems, which typically require state-run vetting, surrogacy often relies on private contracts and fragmented jurisdictional oversight, if there are any screening requirements present at all. Typically, there are none.

As highlighted in recent reporting in The New York Sun, CBC Executive Director, Kallie Fell, was previously quoted in relation to a case illustrating how legal gaps allowed a convicted sex offender to become a parent through surrogacy arrangements.

The core issue is not one case- it is the structure:

there is no universal safeguarding system preventing individuals with disqualifying histories from accessing reproductive services across borders or agencies.

That case is not an outlier in terms of structural concern—it is part of a broader pattern of inconsistent screening and fragmented enforcement across jurisdictions. A pattern we will present here.

Arcadia Surrogacy Scandal: Fraud and Systemic Breakdown

Recently in California, the Arcadia surrogacy scandal exposed allegations of serious fraud within a surrogacy agency network, including:

mismanagement of intended parent agreements

financial irregularities involving escrow funds

disputes over custody expectations

lack of honesty and transparency to surrogate mothers

babies and young children left in foster care

and surrogate mothers left without clarity about legal outcomes

This case reflects a broader truth: surrogacy is often enforced through contract law, not child welfare law—meaning financial and procedural compliance can take precedence over safeguarding. When agencies collapse or act fraudulently, there is often no centralized regulatory fallback protecting surrogate mothers or children.

The remaining cases have been compiled from court records, investigative reporting, and public documentation sources, including research collated by @stopsurrogacynowUK, @lexington1920, and policy analysis from the Women Policy Centre’s report on a universal ban on surrogacy.

Spain: Alleged Pedophile-Linked Surrogacy Network

Investigative reporting alleges that José María Hill Prados, a convicted child sex offender, was linked to the surrogacy company Gestlife, alongside business partner Dídac Sánchez Giménez.

The same reporting alleges coercion of a young male employee into sexual acts within that professional environment. These allegations—whether ultimately proven in court or not—raise a serious structural question:

why are reproductive industries not subject to universal disqualification standards comparable to other child-adjacent sectors?

United States (2024): FBI Investigation Before Birth

In the United States, Adam King, 39, was arrested and charged with distributing child sexual abuse material shortly before the birth of a child he had commissioned via surrogacy. Federal reporting indicated that investigators uncovered evidence suggesting intent to sexually abuse the child.

United Kingdom (2024): Explicit Intent to Obtain a Child for Abuse

Cameron Shaw was exposed in online communications allegedly seeking to “buy a baby to abuse,” including asking contacts whether they knew of a “desperate woman” who would “have one for me.” He was later found in possession of child sexual abuse material. While not all elements of the case are directly tied to formal surrogacy arrangements, it demonstrates how informal fertility markets and online networks can intersect with predatory intent.

Germany (2020): Trafficking, Surrogacy, and Extreme Abuse

A man reportedly paid €60,000 to a Russian woman to carry a child, who was later trafficked to Greece for birth. He was convicted of child sexual abuse and possession of a large volume of child sexual abuse material (reported at over 175,000 images). The child was allegedly subjected to repeated abuse at an extremely young age. This case illustrates how cross-border reproductive arrangements can intersect with trafficking and enforcement gaps.

Norway (2018): Abuse and International Surrogacy Links

A Norwegian psychiatrist working in social services was found in possession of extensive child sexual abuse material involving violent content. Reporting has linked aspects of the investigation to children born through international surrogacy arrangements in India. The key issue raised is not just criminal conduct, but the absence of longitudinal safeguarding once children are placed through international reproductive arrangements.

Israel (2016): Custody After Surrogacy Despite Prior Conviction

In Israel, a convicted sex offender obtained custody of a child born via surrogacy in India. Authorities reportedly stated intervention was limited due to lack of immediate evidence of harm. This reflects a recurring legal limitation: once parental rights are established, removal often requires proof of active abuse—not preventive risk assessment.

Australia (2013 & 2016): Long-Term Exploitation Cases

Australia has documented multiple severe cases involving surrogate-born children:

a case involving long-term abuse, trafficking, and recording of sexual violence over years

another case in 2016 resulting in a 22-year sentence for abuse of surrogate-born twin daughters

This handful of known cases have contributed to ongoing legal review of surrogacy frameworks in Australia, including reforms in Western Australia.

The Arc of Failure: Contracts Over Child Protection

As the CBC has previously argued in their analysis of surrogacy law:

The system is designed to validate contracts, not to continuously evaluate child welfare risk.

This structural choice creates predictable weaknesses:

inconsistent background checks

fragmented cross-border enforcement

minimal post-birth oversight

reliance on agency self-regulation

and limited ability to reverse custody once established

This creates a predictable gap: screening stops at the point of transaction. Children have become vulnerable commodities around the globe in the name of family building.

The Barrie Drewitt-Barlow investigation is only the latest reminder that these systems do not operate in isolation. These cases are not meaningless outliers. They are evidence of what happens when a system designed around contracts is used to create children.

Acknowledgment of Sources and Advocacy Work

This article draws on publicly available reporting, legal cases, and investigative journalism, including contributions and documentation efforts from @stopsurrogacynowUK and @lexington1920, who have compiled and highlighted multiple cases referenced in public debate on surrogacy safeguards.

Additional policy analysis is referenced from The Case for a Universal Ban on Surrogacy by the Women Policy Centre: https://www.womenpolicycentre.com/the-case-for-a-universal-ban-on-surrogacy/