Center for Bioethics and Culture

February 19, 2025

Center for Bioethics and Culture Responds to President Trump’s Executive Order on IVF: Highlighting the Dangers of Big Fertility and Third-Party Reproduction

San Francisco, CA – The Center for Bioethics and Culture (CBC) today issues a statement in response to President Trump’s recent executive order concerning in vitro fertilization (IVF) and the broader implications of assisted reproductive technologies (ART). As a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a dialogue on bioethics, CBC aims to raise awareness about the hidden risks associated with ART, particularly third-party reproduction.

Infertility is a deeply personal struggle that affects millions of individuals and families across the nation. While ART is often presented as a miraculous solution, a growing body of evidence suggests that these technologies can pose significant health risks to both women and children. The average cumulative delivery rate from ART treatments stands at only 30.7%, with European data indicating a staggering 65% failure rate for embryo transfers.

Kallie Fell, MS, BSN, RN, a spokesperson for CBC, remarked, “It is crucial for prospective parents to be fully informed about the potential complications associated with ART-conceived pregnancies. Research indicates that these pregnancies are linked to serious health issues, including preeclampsia, acute kidney injury, ischemic stroke, arrhythmia, and venous thromboembolism. These risks persist even after accounting for underlying health conditions and the complexities of multiple births.” Risks are even greater for surrogate mothers who undergo IVF to carry a child or children for intended parent(s).

The statistics surrounding ART success rates are difficult to interpret, with a lack of standardized reporting. From the data presented, the results are sobering. For women under 35, the success rate for IVF using their own eggs is approximately 51%. This rate declines to 37% for women aged 35-37, 24% for those aged 38-40, and a mere 8% for women over 40. These figures, which don’t take each egg extraction into consideration, highlight the urgency for a more cautious and informed approach to ART, as well as a critical examination of the societal pressures that often accompany infertility treatments.

At CBC, we believe that every child deserves to be conceived in a way that respects the dignity of all parties involved. As we reflect on the implications of the President’s executive order, we encourage policymakers, healthcare providers, and the public to engage in thoughtful discussions about the ethics of ART and the potential ramifications on women’s health and child welfare.

About the Center for Bioethics and Culture:

The Center for Bio​ethics and Culture is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting informed discussions about bioethical issues surrounding reproductive technologies, medical ethics, and human dignity. Through education and advocacy, CBC aims to inspire individuals and communities to consider the moral implications of their choices in the complex landscape of modern science and medicine.