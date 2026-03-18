In the current episode of The Birth Lounge Podcast, Kallie Fell shares with host, HeHe Stewart, why she believes modern surrogacy raises serious concerns about exploitation, commodification, and what she calls “fragmented motherhood,” where the roles of biological, gestational, and social mother are separated. Together, they explore questions about surrogate health risks, potential long-term impacts for children conceived through IVF, and the complicated legal landscape surrounding contracts, autonomy, and representation.

Throughout the conversation, HeHe reflects on how her own perspective shifted after becoming pregnant and emphasizes the importance of having open, respectful conversations about topics that are often considered taboo.

Click here to listen, or check out The Birth Lounge Podcast whever you listen to podcasts.