On Friday, June 9, 2023 we hosted a dynamite panel discussion on the topic of gender ideology featuring Amy Sousa, Benjamin Boyce, and Chloe Cole. For those who were unable to attend, we captured the event on film and hope you’ll take a few minutes to watch it and share it with your friends. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel if you haven’t already.
Author Profile
Latest entries
- Surrogacy2023.06.14Our Letter of Opposition to CA’s SB 729
- Gender Identity2023.06.13Watch Our Panel Discussion: “Breaking the Narrative on Gender Ideology”
- Ramsey Institute2023.05.232023 Paul Ramsey Cohort Selected
- Venus Rising2023.05.23Venus Rising with Camille Part 2: What I’ve Learned in My Detransition Journey