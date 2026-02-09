Earlier this year, the UK’s Women and Equalities Committee convened a formal oral evidence session to examine the increasingly complex world of egg donation and egg freezing. While these procedures are often promoted as empowering options for women, questions about safety, ethics, and long-term consequences remain largely unanswered.

The session, held on 28 January 2026, focused on UK regulation, ethical considerations, health implications, and social context around egg donation and egg freezing. It brought together a mix of witnesses from reproductive medicine and social sciences to provide insight into current practices, including:

Dr. Timothy Bracewell-Milnes, consultant gynecologist and fertility specialist

Dr. Giulia Cavaliere, philosopher and ethics researcher at University College London

Professor Nicky Hudson, medical sociologist at Loughborough University

Professor Petra Nordqvist, sociologist at the University of Manchester

Members of Parliament, led by Chair Sarah Owen, questioned the experts on a wide range of issues including informed consent, counselling, aftercare, donor recruitment, and the adequacy of research on long-term physical and psychological impacts. You can watch the meeting and find the full transcript online.

Critical Points Raised

Regulatory gaps: UK rules seem strong, but gaps exist for new technologies like genetic testing and long-term monitoring. Our view: current regulations fail to protect donors and children born from these procedures. In fact, regulation can never protect women and children.

Informed consent and counselling: Procedures require counselling, but understanding long-term risks is limited. Our view: informed consent is impossible without robust data and tracking over time.

Health and psychological research: Immediate physical risks are low, but long-term effects remain unclear. Our view: women need to understand both known and unknown risks.

Commercial pressures: Even "altruistic" donation may be influenced by subtle societal or commercial pressures. Our view: egg donation and freezing have become a commercial enterprise profiting from fear and uncertainty.

Aftercare and support: Follow-up care for women is inconsistent or lacking. Our view: effective aftercare does not currently exist.

Expert Perspectives

During the session, the witnesses offered a mix of perspectives on egg donation and freezing. Medical experts, like Dr. Timothy Bracewell-Milnes, highlighted the strengths of the UK regulatory framework, emphasizing that rigorous consent procedures, counselling, and careful clinic oversight make these procedures relatively safe when done under current guidelines. Dr. Giulia Cavaliere also noted, in her opinion, that the UK system is well-regulated, framing egg freezing as a viable option for women delaying reproduction. I wonder how she reconciles the fact that there is no long-term data on the effects on the young, healthy body of multiple rounds of egg retrieval with her assessment?

By contrast, social scientists and ethicists, including Professors Nicky Hudson and Petra Nordqvist, urged caution. They pointed to significant gaps in long-term health and psychological research, ethical questions around donor recruitment, and potential social pressures. They stressed that while the procedures are technically safe, the long-term consequences for both donors and recipients remain poorly understood, and regulatory oversight needs updating to keep pace with technological and societal changes. Agreed! This is an industry that has outpaced any ethical reflection and essential guardrails to protect woman and children.

Expert Role / Background Stance on Egg Donation / Freezing Key Points / Concerns Dr. Timothy Bracewell-Milnes Consultant Gynecologist & Fertility Specialist Supportive Emphasized UK regulatory framework is robust; counselling and consent procedures adequate; procedures safe under clinical standards. Dr. Giulia Cavaliere Philosopher / Ethics Researcher (UCL) Cautiously Supportive Highlighted strength of UK system; sees egg freezing as a viable option for delayed reproduction; acknowledged ethical considerations but focused on regulatory safeguards. Professor Nicky Hudson Medical Sociologist (Loughborough University) Cautious Raised gaps in long-term health and psychological research; questioned adequacy of patient understanding; stressed monitoring and oversight improvements. Professor Petra Nordqvist Sociologist (University of Manchester) Cautious Focused on ethical and social implications; emphasized potential pressures on women and donors; concerned about societal messaging and long-term unknowns.

Overall, we were disappointed, as the session painted a picture of a procedure that is medically supported but socially and ethically complex, with experts divided between cautious endorsement and strong calls for more research and scrutiny.

At the Center for Bioethics and Culture, we have long engaged with issues of fertility and women’s health. In November 2025, we submitted a written submission to this inquiry to share our insights and research. You can read our detailed official submission on our website.

The Committee will continue its work with a follow-up oral evidence session scheduled for 11 February 2026, which promises to delve deeper into some of the complex regulatory and ethical questions raised in this first session. It’s promising to see Ms. Helen Gibson form Surrogacy Concern UK is on the list of witnesses!

We will continue to monitor this inquiry closely and provide updates as new information emerges. But for women considering egg donation or freezing, this session serves as a stark reminder: the long-term physical, emotional, and ethical consequences of these procedures are still not fully understood. What may appear as an opportunity today could carry risks tomorrow, and the lack of comprehensive research and oversight means women must approach these decisions with careful scrutiny and skepticism.