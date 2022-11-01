Last week, we asked you which of the topics we cover at the CBC is most relevant to you, our readers. Of those who responded, nearly 50% indicated that information related to gender identity is a top priority for them. To that end, we thought it might be helpful to compile a list of some of the work we’ve done in this arena in order to equip you with resources to inform your own work and understanding.
First, a clarification as to why this topic is relevant to our work in bioethics in the first place. In short, it has profound implications on both women’s and children’s rights, and opposition to #BigPharma’s and #BigFertility’s corruption of science at the expense of human flourishing has always been central in our work. From our documentary films to our Venus Rising podcasts and articles addressing these issues, we’ve worked to consistently provide useful information about them. We’ve broken down our resources into categories below and hope you’ll find them helpful as you navigate this issue in whichever way it presents in your own life and advocacy.
Women’s Rights
- How Gender ID Cheats Women and Girls, UN side panel discussion hosted by CBC
- The Gender Industry’s Assault on Women- Interview with Meghan Murphy, feminist, founder of Feminist Current
- The Roots of Transgender Ideology– Interview with Genevieve Gluck, feminist essayist and co-founder of Reduxx
- How the Transgender Agenda Harms Women– Interview with Kara Dansky, Women’s Rights Activist and writer
- Sexual Politics and Women’s Rights- Interview with Donovan Cleckley, Women’s and Gay Rights Researcher
- The Media and Gender Identity-Interview with Libby Emmons, Editor in Chief, Post Millennial
- Why Reality Matters for Feminism– Interview with Kathleen Stock, British philosopher and writer
- Standing with Women This Women’s Month, article by Jennifer Lahl
- National Organization for Women Says a Man Can Be a Woman, article by Jennifer Lahl
- Men Now Want Access to Uterine Transplants, article by Jennifer Lahl
- Transgender Executive Order Privileges Men Over Women and Boys Over Girls, article by Jennifer Lahl
Children’s Rights
- Trans Mission: What’s the Rush to Reassign Gender?, documentary film by the CBC
- Responding to Gender Activists’ Claims About Child Transition, a guide by the CBC
- Navigating My Daughter’s Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria– Interview with Brynn, parent
- UK Conference on Gender Dysphoria- A Therapeutic Model for Children, Adolescents, and Young People: Part 1, report by CBC European Correspondent Gary Powell
- UK Conference on Gender Dysphoria- A Therapeutic Model for Children, Adolescents, and Young People: Part 2, report by CBC European Correspondent Gary Powell
- The Importance of Fighting for Children– Interview with parent activist Billboard Chris
- The Gobbledygook Gender Word Salad Helps Destroy Young Lives, article by Jennifer Lahl
- She’s My Mother; She’s My Father, article by Jennifer Lahl
Detransition/Science
- Detransition Diaries: Saving Our Sisters, documentary film by the CBC
- Questioning the Science of the Gender Industry, discussion panel hosted by the CBC
- Why I Detransitioned– Interview with Rachel, detransitioner
- What the Gender Industry Won’t Tell You- Interview with TullipR, detransitioner
- Behind My Choice to Detransition– Interview with Gerda, detransitioner