Last week we announced our plan to host a panel discussion called “Breaking the Narrative on Gender ideology” in early June. The event is the third in our series on the same topic and includes perspectives from subject matter experts in this field.

Unfortunately, after just a few short days of ticket sales, EventBrite (the event management website we were using to sell tickets) wrote to inform us that our event violated the platform’s terms and conditions related to hateful conduct and had therefore been canceled.

Though we have reached out to request additional information about how, specifically, our panel discussion was determined to be hateful, dangerous, or include content which is violent, we have yet to receive any kind of response from EventBrite to offer clarification.

Ironically, this situation perfectly illustrates the need for panel discussions like the one we’re hosting. We cannot identify (let alone solve) problems we aren’t even allowed to name. As an organization, we are committed to unapologetically examining the bioethical implications of “gender affirmation therapy” and those harmed by it. Per our mission we give voice “to the most vulnerable”, and in this case, those harmed by medicine.

In more hopeful news, EventBrite’s decision caught the attention of Dr. Jordan Peterson, who shared it with his more than 4 million Twitter followers, bringing much appreciated visibility to our efforts.





In the meantime, we’ve moved the event registration page to our website, where you can now reserve your tickets while they last. Space is extremely limited, so we encourage you to purchase your tickets as soon as possible. Hope to see you there!

Register Today!