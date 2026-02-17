In Germany, the long-standing Embryo Protection Act is currently under immense political pressure. New legislative proposals aim to legalize surrogacy and egg donation, which would open the door to the commercialization of human life. This shift threatens to turn children into ‘products’ of a contract and risks the exploitation of women’s bodies. At the heart of this struggle is the fundamentalright of every child to know their genetic identityand the preservation of human dignity over market interests.

We must act now to prevent Germany from following a path that treats human life as a commodity. This petition is a call to the German government to uphold ethical boundaries and protect the most vulnerable. Anyone, regardless of nationality or location, can sign this petition. International solidarity is crucial to show that the protection of children’s rights is a global priority that transcends borders.

For your convenience, the Chrome web browser will provide a translation of this German petition into English.