Friday, June 9, 2023 | 7-9 PM | Pleasant Hill, CA: Location TBA

General Admission: $50 | VIP Meet and Greet with Speakers at 6 PM: $100

Join the Center for Bioethics and Culture as we present “Breaking the Narrative of Gender Ideology.” Come hear an array of speakers working to bring sanity to the gender discussions through conversation, advocacy, and truth.

Amy Sousa a women’s rights activist, educator, & facilitator whose work focuses on embodiment, boundaries, intuition, instincts, & sense perceptions as internal authority-building practices. Sousa has organized multiple rallies and events on behalf of women/girls sex-based safeguarding provisions and against the unnecessary medicalization of children: most memorably, in DC against Biden’s EO on “gender identity”, in NYC in front of the UN, in Atlanta at the NCAA championships with Lia Thomas, and in Port Townsend for #LetJulieSwim which gained international & legacy media attention. Sousa holds an MA in depth psychology from the Pacifica Graduate Institute. Sousa’s work and research background has given her a unique lens to form a critical analysis of the concept of “gender identity,” the problem with the curriculum now being taught in schools, and the harms that this indoctrination does to the psychological health of children through dissociating them from their own sense perceptions. She uncovers the very real safeguarding issues engendered from teaching the values of “identity concepts” to women and children. Her writing can be found at www.theknownheretic.com. For more about Amy follow her on Twitter or Instagram @KnownHeretic, on youtube www.youtube/c/KnownHeretic, and on her website littleredreverberations.com.

​Benjamin Boyce is a writer, interviewer, and documentarian exploring the tides and riptides of politics and culture. He began publishing content to youtube in the wake of a volatile protest at The Evergreen State College in 2017, where the student body, faculty, and administration unwittingly staged a Salem-esque witch trial and moral panic which garnered national attention. In the ensuing years, he has turned to deep-dive interviews on a variety of topics, most notably Gender, with an extensive playlist of firsthand reports from detransitioners. Find his work at https://youtube.com/c/benjaminaboyce… and https://anchor.fm/calmversations.

Chloe Cole is a self-described former trans kid who de-transitioned after undergoing years of puberty blockers and an irreversible double mastectomy at the age of 15.

Chloe is quickly becoming becoming one of the most powerful voices against transitioning children. She now travels across the country to share her story and raise the alarm about gender transition procedures on children, a growing trend she calls “child abuse” and “medical experimentation.”

Wine and snacks available at location.

Out of respect for the safety and the privacy of our guests, we will not be announcing the specific location of the event until the week of June 9. Registrants will receive a private email with pertinent information.

