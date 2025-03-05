Punxsutawney Phil recently saw his shadow, which means we should have a few more weeks of winter – but spring is on the horizon.

Spring reminds us of the renewal of life and renews the importance of nurturing the values we hold dear. The CBC stands at the forefront of defending human dignity in the realm of biotechnology, and as we continue our work, we invite you to be an integral part of our mission.

We hope to see you all at our upcoming Paul Ramsey Annual Award Dinner on April 26, 2025. This prestigious event celebrates individuals who have made outstanding contributions to bioethics – honoring their commitment to upholding the dignity of the human person. Our award winner, Dr. Robert George, and our keynote speaker, Dr. Eithan Haim, will bring a comprehensive view of how we can fight against those seeking to violate what it means to be human – both in academia and the culture. It’s more than a dinner; it’s a gathering of like-minded individuals shaping the future of bioethics.

Moreover, March marks a significant occasion for us – Detrans Awareness Day. The CBC is joining numerous other organizations to help amplify our voice and extend our reach. This day is vital for shedding light on a medical complex seeking to profit from those in distress. As we strive to provide support and understanding, we can shape a culture that respects and values the whole person, protects the essential truths that make us human, and gives a voice to the vulnerable.

And this is only the beginning of 2025. As we embark on these initiatives, we humbly ask for your continued generosity .

Join other supporters in empowering the CBC to lead the conversation on bioethics. Whether you attend our events, share our message, or contribute financially, every action you take makes a difference.

Note: Many of our supporters give stock, a grant from Donor-Advised funds, or make a Qualified Charitable Distribution, all of which are more “tax-smart” than giving cash. Consider these options when you decide how to best support our cause.

We understand that everyone’s situation is different, but every gift, no matter the size, furthers our collective mission. You are part of a community that values human dignity and ethical integrity. Together, we can ensure that these principles remain at the heart of technological advancement.

Thank​ you for your continued support and partnership. We look forward to what we will achieve together in 2025. Your donations directly impact our ability to advocate, educate, and stand as a pillar of ethical thought in a world that desperately needs guidance. Please consider giving today.