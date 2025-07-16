CBC Executive Director, Kallie Fell, was a panelist at the recent Women’s Health & Fertility Roundtable hosted by the MAHA Institute. Through four high-powered panels, the event addressed American women’s health challenges, including the root causes of infertility – such as metabolic health, exposure to toxins, over-medicalization, and lifestyle factors. At the heart of the event is a desire to work with the body, not against it. You can read Kallie Fell’s remarks here.
