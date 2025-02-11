Photo Credit: St. Agnes Catholic School, St. Paul

CBC Executive Director, Kallie Fell and CBC founder, Jennifer Lahl just returned from Minnesota. Kallie and Jennifer spent three very busy days speaking and connecting with Minnesota legislators with a goal to keep the claws of #BigFertility out of the state. Minnesota Family Council and Minnesota Catholic Conference invited Kallie and Jennifer to Minnesota to educate lawmakers on the fertility and surrogacy industries. We have worked for the past several years with concerned residents and policymakers to be sure that everyone understands all the angles of legislation that might involve the fertility industry. Legislation, as a matter of good public policy, should help and protect citizens. As we seek to assist those who long for a family, we must realize that some of these very costly solutions offered carry real risks to women and children. We know surrogacy is harmful to women and children. Currently Minnesota has no statute or law specifically permitting or prohibiting surrogacy. However, #BigFertility is trying hard to change that. We won’t let them!

While there, Kallie also had the opportunity to speak with high school students about the risks and dangers of the fertility industry. Hopefully by speaking to these future lawyers, teachers, doctors, philosophers, and leaders we can shape a future focused on human good.