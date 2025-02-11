Recently I was contacted by a suffering mother. A mother that had lost her son to the gender cult and had found our film The Lost Boys: Searching for Manhood. To protect her privacy, we will call her Jane. Jane reached out to thank us for the film and for the education we are doing to fight for the vulnerable. I asked if she would kindly share the details of her heartbreaking and personal story. As I heard it unfold, I wasn’t surprised. Her story mirrors so many that I have heard before. The TLDR version is this: a young, neurodivergent boy was socially transitioned at his private, Catholic high school. The school, unbeknownst to his mother, gave him the materials he needed to begin medical transition when he could. Now estranged from his family, his mother laments:

This is my plea—not just for my son, but for every parent and child navigating this deeply confusing terrain. We need more than affirmation. We need exploration. We need to address the root causes of pain and confusion, to ask the hard questions, to be unafraid of the answers. This journey started 6-7 years ago and I am exhausted.

I love my son unconditionally. I always have, and I always will. But I am heartbroken by a society and a medical system that doesn’t truly see him for who HE is. He deserves better. He deserves care that considers every aspect of his life—his health, his emotions, his mental health, and his future.

As his mom, I will never stop fighting for him, even when the world tells me to stand down. Because that’s what love does—it never gives up, even when the road ahead seems impossible to navigate. I am grieving every day. As my own mom used to say, “you will never be as happy as your saddest child”.

It’s obvious in our exchange that she is a mother that fiercely loves her son. “My son brought light into my life from the moment he was born.” A detail that will be important later is that her son, let’s call him Max, was born premature and was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease, which made him small for his age, necessitating many doctor’s appointments and a future kidney transplant as he reaches adulthood. She describes her “miracle” son as creative, brilliant, sensitive, kind, and deeply introspective despite struggling with anxiety, OCD tendencies, and depression as he grew from young boy to young man.

As Max entered high school, he began hanging out with friends who identified as “transgender” and this would be the beginning of her deeply troubling and painful journey. One evening, Max came home and announced that he too was “transgender”. I’ll remind readers that those who pedal this ideology and profit off of “transitioning” children would argue that there is no support for the hypothesis that the gender identity crisis is a social contagion. Yet, I have heard countless stories, like Max’s, that would contradict this belief.

At his private Catholic school, without Jane’s knowledge or consent, teachers and students started calling her son “Martha”. School employees gave him resources to begin medical transition; providing him with contact information for Planned Parenthood, where he could start hormones without informing his mother.

Once she became aware of her son’s “transition”, Jane felt blindsided and betrayed. Not because she didn’t love her son exactly as he was, but “because I believed, in the depths of my soul, that this was not his true path”. She was “flabbergasted a Catholic private school would have the audacity to do these things” without her knowledge or consent, especially as an educated woman practicing medicine as a physician assistant. Jane understands the lack of informed consent in “transgender” medicine and she understands the dangers that come with medicalizing a developing body with hormones and unnecessary surgery.

Jane pulled him out of school, but the damage was done. Max “struggled to reconcile his identity with the world around him. He went to college and later reverted to his birth name, but the challenges didn’t stop. Therapists and physicians continued to affirm him without truly understanding the complexity of his situation.” Medical providers prescribed hormones, despite Max’s rare kidney disease and his need for a transplant in the future.

Now, at 23, Max lives on his own. He is on cross-sex hormones and has breasts. Max’s physicians and therapists have painted Jane, an educated medical professional, as the enemy. Max has disowned his mother. Jane tells me in our exchange, “I see him in the faces of the young men I watched in The Lost Boys: The Search for Manhood, longing for acceptance and meaning.”

How many sensitive children with comorbidities like Asperger’s, autism, or other neurodivergent diagnosis will be targeted by “gender ideology”? We must start to hold schools accountable for the actions they take that lead young boys and girls to believe they are born in the wrong body. We must believe that parents really do know their children best and put a stop to socially transitioning children in the classroom, especially in secret. Her story, like so many I have heard before, reminds me that we must stop this dangerous ideology. We must.