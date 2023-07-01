Brit was 25 weeks pregnant as a surrogate when she learned she had metastatic breast cancer. She was faced with a decision most pregnant women hope they never have to face – saving one life at the risk of losing another. To make matters worse, the two intended fathers wanted her to abort the baby because they didn’t want a baby who would be born prematurely, and who may have serious medical needs. The fathers refused to entertain the idea of allowing the baby, if delivered alive, to be adopted by the surrogate or someone else. The fathers stated they didn’t want their “DNA out there” being raised by someone else.
