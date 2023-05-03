Last month, CBC President Jennifer Lahl sat down with the host of Mother Matriarch podcast, Louise Perry, for a candid and thorough discussion on some of the largely hidden harms of the surrogacy industry. Tune in below to hear how the industry has changed over time, the various health risks to both surrogate mothers and egg donors, and why businesses that offer ‘egg freezing packages’ definitely don’t have their employees’ best interests at heart.
