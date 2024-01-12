On this week’s Venus Rising, we have the pleasure of sitting down with a very interesting man, Peter Boni. Peter credits his disruptive childhood, a college education from Univeristy of Massachusetts Amherst, decorated on-the-ground service as a US Army Special Operations Team Leader in Vietnam, the love of his family and friends, plus his luck-of-the-draw DNA with making him the person he has become today—a best-selling author, donor-conceived rights advocate, and fun-loving grandfather.

Today we talk with Peter about his personal experience as a donor-conceived person, what he thinks of #BigFertility, and his best-selling book which intimately shares his personal odyssey and acquired expertise to advocate for regulatory oversight of the multibillion-dollar reproductive industry that conceives hundreds of half-siblings from a single donor, Uprooted. Uprooted has been twice recognized; first as the Winner of the 2022 Best Book Award, Narrative Nonfiction by American Bookfest, and second, as a 2023 Gold Medal Winner, Nonfiction Audiobook by The Independent Book Publisher’s Association. You can find and follow Peter by going to his website: http://www.peterjboni.com/