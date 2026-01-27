Medical professionals, students, and interested laypeople are invited to the fifth Converging Roads health care ethics conference on Saturday, February 21, at St. Patrick’s Seminary & University in Menlo Park, CA! This one-day conference will offer continuing education credits for health care professionals with presentations centered on the theme of The Future of Human Flourishing in Medicine. For more information and to register, visit convergingroads.com/sanfrancisco.
Author Profile
Latest entries
- FeaturedJanuary 27, 2026The Future of Human Flourishing in Medicine
- embryo adoptionAugust 17, 2025Realities of Embryo Adoption
- Past EventsJuly 29, 2025The New “Modern Family”: Part 1
- Past EventsJuly 29, 2025Third-Party Conception: Part 2