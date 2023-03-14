Welcome back to Venus Rising, now available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic.

Today I have the pleasure of sitting down with Camille, a young woman who embraced a non-binary identity and went under the knife in 2020 to have top surgery, where doctors removed her breasts. Only after addressing her physical and mental health issues did Camille realize that she had been a woman all along. She now works to bring awareness to detransitioners and alternative treatments for those struggling like she did. She is also fighting back against those that harmed her.

You can support Camille with her lawsuit here.

