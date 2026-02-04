About the Event

Surrogacy has become a major scientific, ethical, and social issue today. This online conference brings together experts from the philosophical, psychological, and medical fields to explore the many

dimensions of this rapidly expanding practice.

Through five key presentations, it will address the nature of the bonds between mother and fetus, the question of intrauterine memory, the lived experiences of the women involved, as well as

the biomedical consequences for the surrogate mother, the egg donor, and the newborn.

This event offers a cross-disciplinary and rigorous perspective on the latest scientific findings, while opening a space for reflection on the human and ethical implications of surrogacy. A day to understand, debate, and shed light on a global challenge in constant

transformation.

Download the Book of Abracts here. Join this Free Webinar Conference on February 28, 2026. Register here.