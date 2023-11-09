Today I have the opportunity to interview my first Detective, Chief of Police and Captain, Wendi Babst. In total, Wendi worked in law enforcement in Oregon for 31 ½ years, retiring with the rank of Captain. In 2018, Wendi discovered she was the product of fertility fraud perpetrated against her mother in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since that time she has discovered many half-siblings scattered around the United States. Wendi’s story was featured in the HBO original documentary Baby God. She now works with a non-profit group to advocate for federal and state fertility fraud legislation. Wendi has completed extensive education and training in criminal justice and is currently working towards a graduate certificate in Forensic Genetic Genealogy at the University of New Haven, partially inspired by her own DNA discovery.