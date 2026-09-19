In this presentation, Kallie Fell, Executive Director of the Center for Bioethics and Culture, examines the growing domestic surrogacy industry and its profound ethical, social, and human costs. While often framed as an act of compassion or empowerment, surrogacy in practice frequently exploits women—particularly those in vulnerable economic situations—and treats children as commodities in a market driven by demand, contracts, and profit. Drawing from research, personal testimonies, and bioethical analysis, she challenges the audience to confront how surrogacy undermines human dignity, fractures maternal bonds, and transforms birth into a commercial transaction. This talk calls for a reevaluation of policies and cultural attitudes that normalize the buying and selling of women’s reproductive labor and the lives of children under the guise of progress.

Date: Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM (PST)

Register to attend this webinar HERE.