Kyla Simpson’s story has become one of the clearest examples of the legal and ethical failures that can arise in commercial surrogacy. After giving birth to triplet boys for an intended parent in China, Kyla unexpectedly became their full-time caregiver when the intended parent never came to the United States to take custody of the children. Nearly two years later, she is now fighting a complex custody battle over the two surviving boys—a case that has drawn national attention and renewed questions about the risks of international surrogacy.

The Center for Bioethics and Culture is working alongside Kyla to bring public awareness to her case through media outreach, interviews, and policy advocacy. As CBC Executive Director Kallie Fell told the Daily Caller, “Kyla’s story demonstrates exactly why international commercial surrogacy cannot be treated as just another fertility service. When intended parents disappear or contracts fail, it is children who bear the consequences.” Her case underscores the need for laws that prioritize the rights and welfare of children over the enforcement of commercial agreements. Read the Daily Caller story

The CBC continues to highlight the broader legal and ethical issues her story reveals while supporting efforts to ensure that the interests of children remain at the center of the conversation.

Kyla’s legal battle is ongoing, and the cost of securing experienced legal representation continues to grow. If her story has moved you, please consider supporting her legal defense by donating to her GiveSendGo campaign. Your generosity will help her continue pursuing justice in court while advocating for the best interests of the children at the heart of this case.