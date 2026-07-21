This month, the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services held an interim hearing to examine ethical concerns surrounding surrogacy, including the exploitation of women, international surrogacy arrangements, and gaps in existing law. The hearing was convened in response to an interim charge directing lawmakers to study the impact of foreign interests in Texas’s surrogacy industry ahead of the next legislative session.

The Center for Bioethics and Culture was honored to have both founder Jennifer Lahl and surrogate mother Christian Ross testify before the committee. Jennifer provided expert testimony on the medical, ethical, and policy concerns surrounding commercial surrogacy, while Christian shared her firsthand experience, illustrating the real-world consequences that can arise when surrogacy arrangements fail.

CBC is grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this important policy discussion and remains committed to advocating for laws that protect the dignity of women and the rights and welfare of children.

Listen to Jennifer Lahl’s remarks here.

Read Jennifer Lahl’s remarks here.