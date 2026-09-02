Egg freezing is having a cultural moment.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently documented her decision to freeze her eggs, sharing videos of hormone injections and discussing the process openly with her millions of social-media followers. Whatever one thinks of AOC politically, her very public experience has created an opportunity to ask questions the Center for Bioethics and Culture has been raising for years: What are women actually being told about egg freezing, its risks, and its likelihood of ultimately producing a child?

The CBC was recently asked to address those questions in The New York Sun. In the article, “What AOC Failed to Share About Her Odds of Success Freezing Her Eggs,” CBC Development Director Kirstin Wallace noted that AOC’s public documentation is bringing important issues into the larger cultural conversation—why women are delaying motherhood, what women understand about age-related fertility decline, and why technological intervention is increasingly presented as the solution.

But making egg freezing more visible is not the same as making women better informed.

Egg Freezing Is Not an Insurance Policy

One of the most troubling aspects of the cultural conversation surrounding egg freezing is the suggestion that women can simply preserve their fertility today and retrieve it when they are ready for motherhood.

The reality is far more complicated.

As The New York Sun reported, age at the time eggs are frozen significantly affects the likelihood of success. The article cited research finding substantially different outcomes for women freezing eggs at younger versus older ages. The number of eggs retrieved also matters, and some women may undergo multiple rounds of ovarian stimulation and egg retrieval in an effort to bank enough eggs to improve their chances of a future birth.

And none of it guarantees a baby.

As Wallace told The Sun, while AOC acknowledges some of the side effects associated with the procedure, an individual’s experience cannot tell another woman what her own experience will be. When women are given false hope, or fail to understand the actual likelihood of success, they may underestimate both the medical risks and the possibility that the procedure will not result in the child they expected.

CBC founder Jennifer Lahl has been sounding this alarm for years.

In a recent video discussion about egg freezing, Lahl returned to a central problem with the fertility industry’s message to women: technology cannot stop the biological clock. Egg freezing may preserve eggs, but it does not preserve a woman’s fertility in the broader sense. Lahl correctly states that “the reproductive business has one aim and that’s to sell you their wares…It’s not a guarantee; it’s a gamble.” Lahl further emphasizes that freezing eggs offers no guarantee of future success: the eggs may not survive thawing or fertilization, result in successful implantation, or ultimately lead to the birth of a healthy child.

That distinction is too important to bury beneath the language of empowerment and choice.

What Does “Empowerment” Really Mean?

The modern marketing of egg freezing often presents the procedure as liberation: women can pursue education, careers, relationships, and other goals now while preserving motherhood for later.

But CBC has long questioned whether that represents genuine empowerment.

Since its inception, the CBC has written about egg freezing – long before it became a social-media phenomenon – warning that the procedure is frequently marketed to women as a “backup plan” against their biological clocks. The concern is not simply that the procedure is expensive or may fail. Egg retrieval requires powerful fertility drugs, ovarian stimulation, monitoring, and an invasive retrieval procedure. These realities deserve serious consideration rather than being treated as incidental steps on the road to greater reproductive freedom.

The question, then, is not whether women should have more choices. It is whether women are receiving enough information to make those choices with truly informed consent.

And there is another question we should be willing to ask: Who benefits from convincing women that technology can compensate for delayed motherhood?

The fertility industry is a multibillion-dollar enterprise. Egg freezing does not end with retrieval. There are storage fees and, if a woman eventually decides to use those eggs, additional procedures involving thawing, fertilization through IVF, embryo creation, and embryo transfer. There is also the distinct possibility of the involvement of surrogacy – which is the exploitation of another woman’s body. The “choice” being marketed to women is also a product being sold to them.

That financial reality deserves a place in the conversation.

Women Deserve More Than a Sales Pitch

AOC’s decision to discuss egg freezing publicly may ultimately do something useful if it encourages women to ask harder questions about fertility.

But those questions cannot stop with, “How can I freeze my eggs?”

Women should also be asking: What are my individual chances of ultimately having a child using these eggs? What are the short- and long-term risks of the drugs and retrieval procedure? How many cycles might I need? What happens to eggs I never use? What additional procedures will be required if I eventually want to use them? And what does the clinic or company selling this service have to gain financially from my decision?

These are not anti-woman questions.

They are precisely the questions we should be asking if we take women’s health, fertility, and futures seriously.

The CBC is grateful that The New York Sun sought our perspective and that the national conversation is beginning to look beyond the carefully curated images of egg freezing presented on social media.

For more than two decades, the CBC has examined the promises and consequences of the fertility industry. The CBC is looking beyond the promise of “preserving fertility” and examining what these technologies actually require of women’s bodies.

A public conversation about egg freezing is worth having.

But women deserve the whole story.