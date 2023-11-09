With less than two months left in 2023, it is so important for the CBCN to end the year well and make sure we are ready to go in 2024. We have so many projects going on, including a rebrand of our organizational acronym, and this is an extremely exciting time at the CBCN:
- Our new President, Shaista Justin, has hit the ground running, shining a light on the harms of transhumanism and the media’s efforts to promote “Altered Humans.” You might have seen her weekly report Transhumanist Culture Wars in our weekly newsletter, if not, you can find it on our website.
- Kallie and Jennifer are completing the edits for our new film, “The Lost Boys.” This film will tell the story of young men caught in gender ideology and their journey to understanding their own masculinity.
- The CBCN’s new book The Detransition Diaries is set to launch in January 2024. Not only is this a hard-hitting analysis and review of the violations of bioethics involved in gender ideology, but a compilation of the stories detransitioners have shared with us.
- The Paul Ramsey Institute has started a new cohort of rising scholars in the field of bioethics, many of which are already growing bioethical voices in their academic institutions and work environments.
- Our podcast, #BigFertility, also known as Venus Rising, will soon be ending its 5th season. We will be returning in the new year and reintroducing our mission to a broader audience looking to learn more in the realm of women’s health.
- The CBCN is launching its largest social media campaign ever to get more eyes on our work and more minds thinking through difficult ethical issues like third-party reproduction, transhumanism, and the commodification of the human body.
We cannot do this without your support. As discussed at the Ramsey Dinner Gala, we have an ongoing matching campaign that allows every dollar we receive thru the end of the year to have double the effect. We at the CBCN are looking to YOU, our faithful supporters, to help us reach our goals for 2023 and meet the next challenges in the new year. And this is the perfect time to give because you can make sure the CBCN continues producing informative, educational, and approachable material that can change our culture for the better!
Please consider the CBCN in your end-of-year giving. We are a tiny but mighty voice in our world. The issue of bioethics is a worldwide concern, and from our small hub in California, the CBCN can and does make a real difference. We are completely funded by the support of our generous donors and recognize that any gift, large or small, can be used to do great things.
We here at the CBCN have always done a lot with little. Please join us as we tell the true stories of real people and provide relevant and important analysis of the progress of biomedical technology. Together we can positively affect culture and reorient ourselves to an optimistic view of our shared human future.