With less than two months left in 2023, it is so important for the CBCN to end the year well and make sure we are ready to go in 2024. We have so many projects going on, including a rebrand of our organizational acronym, and this is an extremely exciting time at the CBCN:

We cannot do this without your support. As discussed at the Ramsey Dinner Gala, we have an ongoing matching campaign that allows every dollar we receive thru the end of the year to have double the effect. We at the CBCN are looking to YOU, our faithful supporters, to help us reach our goals for 2023 and meet the next challenges in the new year. And this is the perfect time to give because you can make sure the CBCN continues producing informative, educational, and approachable material that can change our culture for the better!

Please consider the CBCN in your end-of-year giving. We are a tiny but mighty voice in our world. The issue of bioethics is a worldwide concern, and from our small hub in California, the CBCN can and does make a real difference. We are completely funded by the support of our generous donors and recognize that any gift, large or small, can be used to do great things.

We here at the CBCN have always done a lot with little. Please join us as we tell the true stories of real people and provide relevant and important analysis of the progress of biomedical technology. Together we can positively affect culture and reorient ourselves to an optimistic view of our shared human future.