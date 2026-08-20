Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has spent part of her August recess doing something remarkably personal in a remarkably public way: freezing her eggs and documenting the process for millions of followers.

For the CBC, the important question isn’t whether you agree with AOC’s politics. It is what her very public “egg-freezing journey” tells women about fertility, motherhood, and the rapidly growing fertility industry.

In one sense, bringing egg freezing into the open can be helpful. It forces us to talk about why increasing numbers of women are postponing motherhood, what women understand about age-related fertility decline, and why technological intervention has increasingly become the proposed solution to the conflict between women’s fertile years and the demands of modern life.

But there is another side to this conversation.

Social media has a way of making even serious medical interventions look routine. A series of videos about injections, appointments, side effects, and costs may make egg freezing more visible, but visibility is not the same thing as informed consent. A woman’s individual experience cannot communicate the full range of outcomes another woman may face. It certainly doesn’t guarantee that frozen eggs will ultimately result in the birth of a child.

That distinction matters.

Egg freezing is increasingly presented as empowering: preserve your fertility now and decide about motherhood later. But empowerment requires more than having another technological option. Women deserve an honest accounting of what the procedure involves, what is known and unknown about its risks and long-term outcomes, the likelihood of success based on age and individual circumstances, and the substantial financial interests of the industry selling the procedure.

Even professional reproductive-medicine organizations acknowledge uncertainties surrounding the efficacy and long-term effects of planned egg freezing and emphasize the need for meaningful disclosure about risks, costs, benefits, and clinic-specific success rates.

So, is egg freezing inherently an act of feminism?

Modern feminism itself appears increasingly divided on that question. Some see reproductive technology as an expansion of women’s choices. Others are beginning to ask a more uncomfortable question: Why has the answer to the very real pressures women face become changing women’s biology rather than changing the culture that makes motherhood so difficult to accommodate?

That is a conversation worth having.

Unfortunately, AOC’s announcement has also become entangled with speculation about whether she will seek higher office in 2028. That misses the point.

The CBC is nonpartisan. Whether Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez runs for president, Senate, or no office at all has no bearing on the ethical questions raised by egg freezing. Women across the political spectrum deserve accurate information about reproductive technologies, and policymakers from both parties should be willing to scrutinize an industry worth billions of dollars and demand the highest standards of informed consent, medical care, transparency, and long-term follow-up.

Women’s fertility should not be a political football. And it should not be a commercial opportunity disguised as empowerment.

If AOC’s public journey gets Americans talking about fertility, that can be a good thing. But the conversation cannot end with celebrating another “choice.” We need to ask what women are choosing, why they feel compelled to choose it, and who profits from that choice. Most importantly, we need to ask whether women are being told the whole story.