August is **National Make-A-Will Month**, offering a timely reminder of something many of us intend to do but too often put off: making sure our wishes for the future are clearly expressed.

A will is more than a legal document. It is an opportunity to reflect on what matters most to us—the people we love, the responsibilities we have been entrusted with, and the values and institutions we hope will endure long after our lifetimes.

For friends and supporters of the Center for Bioethics and Culture (CBC), it can also be an opportunity to consider the legacy you want to leave for future generations.

EXTENDING YOUR IMPACT BEYOND YOUR LIFETIME

For more than two decades, the CBC has worked to bring clarity, courage, and a commitment to human dignity to some of the most difficult bioethical questions of our time. As advances in biotechnology continue at an extraordinary pace, the need for thoughtful, principled voices defending the dignity of every human life will only become more important.

Including the CBC in your will or estate plan is one way to ensure that the values you support today continue to have an impact in the years ahead. A legacy gift can help equip the next generation of scholars and leaders, educate the public about emerging bioethical challenges, support important research and documentary projects, and ensure that the CBC remains a strong voice for human dignity as new technologies emerge.

And planned giving is not only for those with substantial estates. A charitable bequest can take many forms. Some donors choose to leave a specific dollar amount, while others designate a percentage of their estate or a portion of what remains after providing for family and loved ones. Even a modest percentage can become a meaningful gift while keeping your family at the center of your estate plans.

A GOOD TIME TO BEGIN THE CONVERSATION

If you already have a will, National Make-A-Will Month is a good opportunity to review it and make sure it still reflects your wishes. If you do not yet have one, August may be the encouragement you need to begin the process.

As you do, we invite you to consider whether the CBC might have a place in the legacy you are creating.

The challenges facing human dignity will not end with this generation. Neither does our responsibility to prepare those who will meet them next. By including the CBC in your estate plans, you can help ensure that the work you have supported during your lifetime continues well into the future.

Your legacy tells a story about what you valued and what you believed was worth protecting. We would be honored if the Center for Bioethics and Culture were part of that story.

If you are considering including the CBC in your will or estate plan, please contact us. We would be glad to provide the information you or your professional advisor may need. As with all estate-planning decisions, we encourage you to consult with your attorney, financial advisor, or tax professional regarding your individual circumstances.