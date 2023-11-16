Our end of the year push is in full swing as we try to fund all of the necessary elements of the CBCN. As we head to the close of 2023, we have some immediate needs to make sure the CBCN continues producing informative, educational, and approachable material that can change our culture for the better!
We cannot do this without your support. We at the CBCN are looking to YOU, our faithful supporters, to help us reach our goals for 2023 and meet the next challenges in the new year. And this is the perfect time to give to effect real and lasting change.
Any gift you give will directly fund:
- Finishing our new film, “The Lost Boys.” This film tells the story of young men caught in gender ideology and their journey to understanding their own masculinity. We are trying to raise an additional $25,000 to make sure we can flood the market with these important stories.
- Supporting The Paul Ramsey Institute and our new cohort of rising scholars in the field of bioethics, many of which are already influential bioethical voices in their academic institutions and work environments.
- Supporting our podcast, #BigFertility, also known as Venus Rising, as we return in the new year and reintroduce our mission to a broader audience looking to learn more in the realm of women’s health.
- Producing educational and approachable written material that furthers the worldwide conversation in bioethics, like the CBCN’s new book The Detransition Diaries that is set to launch in January 2024.
- Launching the CBCN’s largest social media campaign ever to get more eyes on our work and more minds thinking through difficult ethical issues like third-party reproduction, transhumanism, and the commodification of the human body.
Please consider the CBCN in your end-of-year giving. We are a tiny but mighty voice in our world. The issue of bioethics is a worldwide concern, and from our small hub in California, the CBCN can and does make a real difference. We are completely funded by the support of our generous donors and recognize that any gift, large or small, can be used to do great things.
We here at the CBCN have always done a lot with little. Please join us as we tell the true stories of real people and provide relevant and important analysis of the progress of biomedical technology. Together we can positively affect culture and reorient ourselves to an optimistic view of our shared human future.
Author Profile
Latest entries
- ArticleNovember 16, 2023End of Year Giving
- Venus RisingNovember 9, 2023Venus Rising Wendi Babst: from Detective to DNA Surprise
- ArticleNovember 9, 2023CBCN Needs your support
- ArticleNovember 1, 2023CBCN’s powerful testimony against surrogacy in Michigan