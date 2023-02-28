Welcome back to Venus Rising, now available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic.

Today we welcome, Michelle, an outspoken 34-year-old detransitioned woman.

Michelle identified as transgender for a period of 10 years, during which time she was prescribed testosterone and underwent two medically unnecessary surgeries; a mastectomy and hysterectomy. Seven years after being prescribed testosterone, at nearly 30 years old, she was diagnosed with ASD, ADHD, and post-traumatic stress disorder. She detransitioned a few years later.

In the aftermath of her transition, Michelle began to question why she’d been encouraged to pursue an extreme medical treatment that ultimately wasn’t right for her. She became particularly concerned that the affirmation approach by professionals left no room to consider developmental dysphoria and that her undiagnosed disabilities contributed to her experience.

Michelle considers writing to be her primary passion in life and is currently working on her first book, but in the meantime, she blogs about her post-transition experiences on her Substack, “Some Nuance, Please”. You can follow Michelle on Twitter @somenuancepls where her “tweets serve the purpose of publicly criticizing health care professionals for enacting medical violence against vulnerable people.”