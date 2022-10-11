Welcome back to Venus Rising, now available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic.

Today I have the pleasure of having freelance writer and journalist, Meghan Murphy on the show. Meghan has a Master’s degree in the department of Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies at Simon Fraser University, and has been writing about feminism since 2010.

Known for going against the grain, she was the first to publish a critique of Slutwalk, back in 2011, and was one of the only popular feminist bloggers to publicly articulate both a radical feminist and socialist position against the sex industry. Meghan’s critiques of third wave feminism, burlesque, self- objectification in selfies, gender identity politics, and choice feminism have brought both acclaim and attacks, but most of all recognition as a writer who isn’t afraid to say something different, despite what progressive and mainstream media deem to be the party line.

Meghan has spoken around the world about the issue of gender identity legislation and women’s rights, including at the Canadian Senate and Scottish Parliament. Meghan was also featured in our documentary film Trans mission: What’s the Rush to Reassign Gender.

Most recently, Meghan is the is the founder and editor of Feminist Current, Canada’s leading feminist website where you can find a unique perspective on gender, women’s rights, and many other issues that are often underrepresented or misrepresented by mainstream, progressive, and feminist media sources.

Currently, Meghan is working on a book project of her own, which takes a critical look at third wave feminism. Today we talk with Meghan about her work and her views related to trans ideology and feminism.