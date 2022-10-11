Welcome back to Venus Rising, now available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic.
Today I have the pleasure of having freelance writer and journalist, Meghan Murphy on the show. Meghan has a Master’s degree in the department of Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies at Simon Fraser University, and has been writing about feminism since 2010.
Known for going against the grain, she was the first to publish a critique of Slutwalk, back in 2011, and was one of the only popular feminist bloggers to publicly articulate both a radical feminist and socialist position against the sex industry. Meghan’s critiques of third wave feminism, burlesque, self-
Meghan has spoken around the world about the issue of gender identity legislation and women’s rights, including at the Canadian Senate and Scottish Parliament. Meghan was also featured in our documentary film Trans mission: What’s the Rush to Reassign Gender.
Most recently, Meghan is the is the founder and editor of Feminist Current, Canada’s leading feminist website where you can find a unique perspective on gender, women’s rights, and many other issues that are often underrepresented or misrepresented by mainstream, progressive, and feminist media sources.
Currently, Meghan is working on a book project of her own, which takes a critical look at third wave feminism. Today we talk with Meghan about her work and her views related to trans ideology and feminism.
Kallie Fell, MS, BSN, RN, started her professional career as a scientist in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center utilizing a Master of Science degree in Animal Sciences with an emphasis on Reproductive Physiology and Molecular Biology from Purdue University. While assisting in the investigation of endometriosis and pre-term birth, Kallie simultaneously pursued a degree in nursing with hopes of working with women as a perinatal nurse. After meeting Jennifer at a conference, Kallie became interested in the work of the Center for Bioethics and Culture and started volunteering with the organization. It is obvious that Kallie is passionate about women's health. She continues to work, as she has for the past 6 years, as a perinatal nurse and has worked with the CBC since 2018, first as a volunteer writer, then as our staff Research Associate, and now as the Executive Director. In 2021, Kallie co-directed the CBC's newest documentary, Trans Mission: What's the Rush to Reassign Gender? Kallie also hosts the popular podcast Venus Rising and is the Program Director for the Paul Ramsey Institute.
