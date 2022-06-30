Jennifer recently had the opportunity to sit down with Billboard Chris, a husband and father who travels across North America starting important conversations about the gender industry by wearing billboards with messages like, “Children Can’t Consent to Puberty Blockers.”
Most recently, Chris attended the New York City Pride Parade, where not everyone was thrilled with his message. We appreciate his willingness to risk scrutiny in order to stand in the gap in defense of children.
