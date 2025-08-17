Realities of Embryo Adoption
What patients and providers need to know
What Is Embryo Adoption?
Embryo adoption refers to the transfer of frozen embryos originally created by another couple to a person or couple. The intended mother undergoes IVF to carry and raise the resulting child. It usually involves legal contracts and matching programs run by an agency, clinic, or nonprofit that
Realities of Embryo Adoption
What patients and providers need to know
What Is Embryo Adoption?
Embryo adoption refers to the transfer of frozen embryos originally created by another couple to a person or couple. The intended mother undergoes IVF to carry and raise the resulting child. It usually involves legal contracts and matching programs run by an agency, clinic, or nonprofit that connects embryo donors to recipients, typically based on mutual preferences, values, and legal agreements.
Health Risks to Mother and Baby
For the Intended Mother:
The intended mothers who carry unrelated embryos (embryos adopted and transferred via IVF) face real medical risks — many of which are comparable to gestational surrogacy or IVF pregnancy in older women. These risks stem from the use of frozen embryos, hormonal preparation, and the complexity of late or medically assisted pregnancy. Carrying someone else’s embryo poses significantly higher medical risks than carrying a genetically related embryo. Risks can include:
- Hormonal Risks: blood clots, mood swings, depression, headache, fatigue
- Embryo Transfer Procedure Risks: bleeding, infection, uterine injury
- Pregnancy Risks: placenta previa or accrete, preeclampsia, gestational hypertension, gestational diabetes, miscarriage, preterm labor, stillbirth, c/s delivery
- Psychological and Emotional Risks: grief and distress from failed implantation or miscarriage, stress from relationship with donor families and complex emotions around parenting a genetically unrelated child
For the Baby:
There is evidence that children born from adopted embryos may face modestly higher risks for certain health outcomes compared to naturally conceived children or those born from fresh IVF embryos. There are real and under-discussed risks for a baby frozen and born from IVF from an unrelated mother. The risks stem from a combination of factors: the freezing and thawing process, medical or genetic history, and the nature of IVF pregnancies. Risks can include:
- Significantly Higher Risk for Preterm Birth and Low Birth Weight
- Unknown Genetic and Family History: Many donated embryos come from couples who underwent IVF for fertility or genetic issues- yet detailed genetic, psychological, or family history is limited
- Epigenetic and Development Uncertainty: embryos frozen for 10-15+ years may carry epigenic changes due to cryopreservation stress, lab culture environment, and the age of the eggs or sperm at the time of embryo creation
- Birth Defects: meta-analyses have shown that children born through IVF and especially frozen-thawed embryos may have aslightly higher rate of congenital anomalies
- Identity Complexities: Children born via embryo adoption may struggle with identity confusion, and genealogical bewilderment
For the Intended Mother:
The intended mothers who carry unrelated embryos (embryos adopted and transferred via IVF) face real medical risks — many of which are comparable to gestational surrogacy or IVF pregnancy in older women. These risks stem from the use of frozen embryos, hormonal preparation, and the complexity of late or medically assisted pregnancy. Carrying someone else’s embryo poses significantly higher medical risks than carrying a genetically related embryo. Risks can include:
- Hormonal Risks: blood clots, mood swings, depression, headache, fatigue
- Embryo Transfer Procedure Risks: bleeding, infection, uterine injury
- Pregnancy Risks: placenta previa or accrete, preeclampsia, gestational hypertension, gestational diabetes, miscarriage, preterm labor, stillbirth, c/s delivery
- Psychological and Emotional Risks: grief and distress from failed implantation or miscarriage, stress from relationship with donor families and complex emotions around parenting a genetically unrelated child
For the Baby:
There is evidence that children born from adopted embryos may face modestly higher risks for certain health outcomes compared to naturally conceived children or those born from fresh IVF embryos. There are real and under-discussed risks for a baby frozen and born from IVF from an unrelated mother. The risks stem from a combination of factors: the freezing and thawing process, medical or genetic history, and the nature of IVF pregnancies. Risks can include:
- Significantly Higher Risk for Preterm Birth and Low Birth Weight
- Unknown Genetic and Family History: Many donated embryos come from couples who underwent IVF for fertility or genetic issues- yet detailed genetic, psychological, or family history is limited
- Epigenetic and Development Uncertainty: embryos frozen for 10-15+ years may carry epigenic changes due to cryopreservation stress, lab culture environment, and the age of the eggs or sperm at the time of embryo creation
- Birth Defects: meta-analyses have shown that children born through IVF and especially frozen-thawed embryos may have aslightly higher rate of congenital anomalies
- Identity Complexities: Children born via embryo adoption may struggle with identity confusion, and genealogical bewilderment
Success Rates
|Stage
|Estimated Rate
|Thaw survival
|65–80%
|Embryo implantation
|30–40%
|Live birth per transfer
|20–35%
Things to Consider
- This is a surrogate-level medical process
- Adoption is not legally required—this is embryo donation with parenting rights
- Emotional bonds with the donating family may complicate matters
- No guarantees of health, outcome, or future contact
Embryo adoption may appeal emotionally, but comes with real medical, ethical, and emotional complexities. Be fully informed before proceeding.
Author Profile
Latest entries
- embryo adoptionAugust 17, 2025Realities of Embryo Adoption
- Upcoming EventsJuly 29, 2025The New “Modern Family”: Part 1
- Upcoming EventsJuly 29, 2025Third-Party Conception: Part 2
- FeaturedSeptember 5, 2024Your Generosity Creates Opportunity for Impact