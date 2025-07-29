Join The Center for Bioethics and Culture and St. Philip Lutheran Church for a free three-part discussion on the ethical, medical, and social implications of how modern families are formed in today’s technological and cultural landscape.

Part 1: The New “Modern Family”
Presenter: Jennifer Lahl, MA, BSN, RN

Where: 8850 Davona Drive
Dublin, CA 94568

When:Monday, September 22, 6 PM

Register by email: admin@stphilipchurch.com

