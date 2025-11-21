CBC Executive Director Kallie Fell joins Phillipa Taylor with the International Christian Medical & Dental Association on Webinar #272: Egg freezing and embryo adoption.
In this webinar, they explore the ethical and social implications of egg freezing and embryo adoption. Marketed as empowering choices for women and hopeful parents, both practices are often driven by profit and promote a false sense of security or altruism.
