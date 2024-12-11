On October 6, 2024, the CBC had the pleasure of attending the Christian Post’s “Unmasking Gender Ideology” event in the suburbs of Washington, DC. The event drew over 400 attendees, including experts, parents, and advocates who aimed to shed light on the true ramifications of gender ideology.

The CBC sponsored the event alongside several organizations dedicated to supporting children and families affected by the complexities surrounding gender issues. Attendees spent an hour mingling and visiting sponsor booths. Despite the large turnout, many engaged in meaningful conversations about the bioethical implications of gender medicine and the importance of the CBC’s role in exposing the harms caused by the gender-affirmation model of care. This was a crucial opportunity for the CBC to collaborate with organizations that unite diverse perspectives and directly confront the critical questions in the gender-critical field.

The main event featured two panels moderated by Brandon Showalter, the Christian Post’s lead journalist on gender issues. Brandon is a seasoned advocate in the field of bioethics, known for his critical examinations of gender ideology and its proponents and for producing the docu-podcast Generation Indoctrination.

The first panel focused on the cultural and political advocacy needed to challenge the narrative that sex can be changed and that gender is a spectrum. The four panelists—Amie Ichikawa, Robin Lundstrum, Dr. Jay Richards, and Andrea Picciotti-Bayer—are all dedicated advocates for women’s sports and sex-based rights. Amie Ichikawa leads the nonprofit Women II Women, which advocates for incarcerated women and highlights the dangers that men pose to detained women. Robin Lundstrum, a Republican State Representative from Arkansas, addresses gender issues with boldness in her legislative role. Dr. Jay Richards from the Heritage Foundation emphasizes the cultural challenges of opposing the spread of transgender ideology. Finally, Andrea Picciotti-Bayer, a lawyer, works to uphold the civil rights of medical professionals who may be compelled to perform procedures that contradict their conscience—an issue particularly acute in medical institutions pushing the gender-affirmation model.

The second panel took on a more somber tone. Bill Mahoney, featured in the gender-critical film Deadname , shared the heartbreaking story of his 22-year-old son, who began taking wrong-sex hormones while recovering from cancer treatment. Tragically, his son passed away, and Mr. Mahoney’s grief was compounded by relatives who had encouraged his son’s transition. He was joined by Dr. Susan Ashton-Lazaroae, a pediatrician from Northern Virginia, who has encountered several young patients experiencing gender dysphoria and has raised concerns about the lack of informed consent in gender medicine.

Events like this highlight the need for more forums to discuss these critical issues. This was the Christian Post’s second conference on the topic; the previous event was held in Dallas, Texas. After attending the event, it is evident that we need to bring this dialogue to California. There’s no better way to confront challenges than to engage directly where they are most prominent.