In November 2025, a landmark study was published in Frontiers in Reproductive Health titled “Natural procreative technology (NaProTechnology) for infertility: take‑home baby rate and clinical outcomes in a 5‑year single‑center cohort of 1,310 couples.” The size and scope of this cohort — 1,310 couples over five years — make it the largest “real-world” clinical report on the restorative fertility approach commonly known as NaProTechnology (NPT).

This new data offers powerful support for the view that non-IVF approaches can — and do — succeed in delivering healthy live births for many couples, while addressing underlying reproductive disorders. The result: healthy mothers, healthy babies!

Because the CBC is known for holding ‘Big Fertility’ accountable, we thought it worth taking a moment to celebrate research on care that offers a genuinely healthier, ethical, and restorative approach to infertility care.

How Effective is NaProTechnology? The Results in Plain Terms

The study looked at 1,310 couples struggling with infertility over five years. Using NaProTechnology (NPT), about 1 in 3 couples (35%) had a baby. However, when researchers looked only at couples who actively followed the program for around 11 months, the chances improved to about 6 in 10 (62%)!

As commonly with fertility, age made a big difference. Younger women had the highest chances of success: roughly 8 in 10 women ages 18–30 welcomed a baby, while success dropped to about half (53%) for women 36–40, and just under 1 in 4 (24%) for women over 40.

One of the most striking findings: nearly every couple (98%) had at least one identifiable cause of infertility, and most had multiple causes. This is far lower than the high numbers of “unexplained infertility” often reported in IVF clinics, showing that NPT digs deeper into the root causes.

The study also highlighted the role of targeted, restorative treatment. About one-third of women underwent surgery—like fixing blocked tubes or removing scar tissue—when structural problems or inflammation were identified. These interventions are part of the comprehensive NPT approach, addressing the underlying issues rather than just bypassing them like IVF does.

Overall, the study shows that looking for the root causes first, and treating them carefully, gives couples a real chance at pregnancy—often without turning immediately to IVF.

The authors conclude that NPT can achieve substantial take-home baby rates — even among couples with long-standing infertility, previous failed fertility treatments, or “unfavorable prognostic factors.” This is a huge win!

Implications for the Non-IVF vs. IVF Debate

For proponents of non-IVF, restorative fertility, and ethically oriented fertility care, this study is striking. It constitutes what one might call “fresh ammunition” in a David-vs-Goliath contest: a scientifically documented, large-scale demonstration that fertility problems can often be addressed by uncovering and treating underlying causes — rather than bypassing them with assisted reproduction.

Consider how the new data challenges the three central defenses of IVF proponents:

“IVF already does what NaPro does — it addresses root causes.” In practice, many fertility clinics using ART still declare a large proportion of cases “unexplained infertility.” By contrast, the new NPT study identified at least one diagnosable, potentially treatable cause in 98.1% of couples.

That difference suggests that conventional ART clinics may not prioritize or invest in deep etiological diagnostics, leaving many underlying conditions untreated. “Restorative approaches like NPT/RRM are not evidence-based.” Before this publication, NPT data were limited to smaller series, family-practice settings, or specialized clinics with modest sample sizes. This 1,310-couple cohort is now the largest real-world series to date, substantially increasing the empirical basis for NPT.

The consistency of its findings with earlier smaller studies adds to the accumulating evidence: together they create a body of literature that spans decades, multiple centers, and diverse populations. “NPT/RRM is harmful because it might delay IVF and reduce a couple’s chance to have a baby.” The new data counters this claim: even among couples with prior failed ART attempts, NPT achieved a 25.3% THB rate!

For many — especially younger couples, or those whose infertility stems from treatable structural, hormonal, or male-factor causes — NPT may not merely represent a first-line alternative: it may offer equal or better long-term prospects, without the risks associated with ART (e.g., multiple gestations, preterm birth, low birth weight).

In other words: restoring reproductive health — not bypassing it — may not only be ethically preferable for many, but also medically effective.

Why This Matters for Reproductive Ethics and Public Conversation

The societal default in many countries has become acceptance of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) like In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) as the “go-to” or even the only realistic response to infertility. But the new NPT study underscores a crucial point: ART is not the superior or only medically credible path to parenthood.

For individuals, couples, and families searching for options — particularly those who for ethical, religious, emotional, or financial reasons prefer a non-ART route — this research offers real hope. It affirms that careful diagnosis, individualized care, and restorative interventions can succeed.

For policymakers, insurers, and public-health systems, the findings raise compelling questions: should NPT / restorative reproductive medicine (RRM) receive more institutional support, funding, and coverage? Could broader adoption reduce healthcare costs, risks, and the burdens associated with repeated IVF cycles?

For the broader public discourse on fertility, family, and bioethics — often dominated by debates around embryo creation, selection, and “designer babies” — this fresh empirical evidence may shift the conversation: toward prevention, healing, and respecting natural fertility rather than defaulting to technological bypass.

What the Center for Bioethics and Culture Can Do — and Why Your Call to Action Matters

As proponents of ethical, human-centered reproductive care, the Center for Bioethics and Culture is helping shine a spotlight on this exciting new research. Given the uphill financial resources and influence behind IVF-centric medicine, the “battle to make non-IVF approaches known, credible, and accessible” is real. You can help by distributing the study broadly — especially in the U.S. We need:

Downloads and sharing among medical professionals, ethics scholars, patients, and advocacy networks.

Social-media amplification, especially by voices already familiar to the movement.

New articles and scholarly work that cite this study, connect it to other research, and frame it within larger debates over fertility, medical ethics, and reproductive rights.

Help transform what is now a promising but marginalized line of evidence into a recognized, respected alternative — valuable not just for those seeking children, but for an ethical rethinking of how society approaches fertility care. This study marks a meaningful turning point. It deserves to be widely discussed, shared, and built upon.