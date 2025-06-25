CBC Executive Director Kallie Fell was recently a guest on Keely Selmer’s, the Motherlands Podcast. You can follow the Motherlands at Spotify, iTunes, and Substack.
Motherlands is a podcast dedicated to honest, nuanced conversations on caregiving, reproductive justice, and the structural conditions that shape family life. Their aim is to reframe caregiving, not as an individual burden, but as a collective responsibility essential to public health and communal wellbeing.
