When: March 12, 2025
Location: Capitol Hill
Join Genspect, The Center for Bioethics and Culture, Heritage, Independent Women’s Forum, Ethics & Public Policy Center, Do No Harm, and many others as we lift up the voices of detransitioners and people who have been harmed by medical transition.
More details coming soon!
