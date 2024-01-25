Venus Rising is birthing something new!!! Our host, Kallie Fell, is preparing for maternity leave, so today’s episode will be the last episode of season 5. Please don’t worry, we are cooking up something special for when she returns. While she’s out, be sure to catch up and listen to all past episodes!

For our last episode this season, Kallie sits down with postpartum nurse, lactation consultant, writer, and mother of three, Emily. Emily reached out to us at the CBCNetwork after writing about her near miss experience as an almost egg donor at just nineteen years old. Why didn’t Emily commit to becoming an egg-donor? What horrible information did she find out about the clinic who recruited her? These are all questions we will find out in today’s episode of Venus Rising. Emily’s background in women’s health and various experiences with birth and mothering allows for a robust discussion even beyond Emily’s personal experience with the fertility industry. Through her writing on this vast topic and how it touches women and children, Emily hopes to spark critical thought and reverence for life, vitality and all that is good. It is in this spirit that Kallie and Emily also talk about the questions Emily seeks to explore in her writing. Listeners can find Emily’s writings at her Substack under the newsletter name “Women’s Work” and on Instagram @tend.her.heart