Join us on Wednesday, May 29th for a private screening of The Lost Boys: Searching for Manhood, produced by The Center for Bioethics and Culture. This film completes the trilogy of films which explore the topic of the transgender “gender affirmation” therapy as the main treatment for minors and young adults experiencing a misalignment between their body and their feelings. After the film, there will be a panel discussion with the Director, Jennifer Lahl, including several of the movie’s most prominent experts:
- Graham Linehan
- Joe Burgo PhD
- Dr. Az Hakeem
- Gary Powell
The panel will be moderated by the funny and brilliant Mr. Menno.
Time:
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with light refreshments served)
Location:
London, UK (Exact location will be disclosed 24 hours prior to the event start for privacy).
COST: £10
