Kallie Fell, CBCN’s executive director, was the featured guest on The Road to Wisdom podcast last week. The podcast, hosted by Chloe and Keshia, focuses on wellness, motherhood, and what it means to be human.

In the episode, they have a deep conversation about the IVF industry, surrogacy and the ethical dilemmas associated with big fertility. This is a great episode to share with anyone who is interested in the moral questions of assisted reproductive technology. Thanks so much to the hosts of The Road to Wisdom for this thoughtful interview and giving Kallie a chance to touch on topics from our latest documentaries Transmissions: What’s the Rush to Reassign Gender and Lost Boys: Searching for Manhood; to the desperate circumstances driving egg “donation” and gestational surrogacy.