We are pleased to announce that for the very first time in our history as an organization, our research on gestational surrogacy has been officially published. We spent over two years compiling, analyzing, and evaluating the data, and our findings are significant.

ABSTRACT: This article evaluates the pregnancy experiences of American women by comparing their

spontaneous or non-surrogate pregnancies with their gestational surrogate pregnancies. Data

were collected through structured interviews using an online video platform. In total, 96

interviews were conducted. Data revealed that a woman was more likely to have a pregnancy

that was high-risk during a surrogate pregnancy than during a non-surrogate pregnancy,

independent of maternal age or gravidity (OR 11.4, 3.5-36.6; p<.0001). A surrogate pregnancy

had three times higher odds of resulting in a cesarean section (p<.0001) and was five times

more likely to deliver at an earlier gestational age (p<.0001). Women in this study were

significantly more likely to experience postpartum depression following the delivery of

surrogate children than after delivering their non-surrogate children (p=.01), and overall, they

were more likely to have adverse outcomes during a surrogate pregnancy. The rate of new

post-surrogacy chronic health issues for women of color was significantly higher than for

women identified as white (p<.0001). We found that women’s economic disadvantage was a

major contributor to the decision to proceed with surrogacy. This study confirms that health

disparities exist for women with surrogate pregnancies compared to non-surrogate

pregnancies, which can lead to long-term complications after a surrogate pregnancy. In terms

of biomedical ethics, it raises important social, economic, and political issues related to

surrogacy, all requiring further exploration. Future research will build on the present work in

further helping us to understand the circumstances and consequences involved for women in

surrogacy.

Download the full research article here.