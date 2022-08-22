Monday, September 19, 2022 | Doors open at 6:30pm | Livermore, CA: exact location TBA

We are entering another exciting time as our newest documentary, The Detransition Diaries, will be ready in September 2022. Please follow this link to see our official trailer.

To celebrate the documentary’s release, we will be having a premiere showing in Livermore, CA.

As a supporter of The Center for Bioethics and Culture, we would like to formally invite you to the showing, which will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers and a parent on the forefront of the gender ideology battle.

We have seating for 200 and are hoping to have a full theater. If you cannot personally attend, we will be releasing the movie to our Vimeo channel that same evening.

Doors will open at 6:30, film to start promptly at 7:00 PM. Classic movie theater refreshments will be available for purchase.

As a bonus, please follow this link to watch an original song written, produced, and sung by Cat Cattinson, a young woman profiled for The Detransition Diaries.

In consideration of the safety of all event participants and attendees, we will not be publicizing the specific event location. A member of our staff team will contact registrants with pertinent info on an individual basis.

