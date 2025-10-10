Identity Crisis Documentary Produced by Charlie Kirk Headlines Detrans Hollywood Film Series Challenging Industry Blackout
Los Angeles, CA. Detrans Hollywood launches this October 14th—the National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk—with a series of film events that demand Hollywood stop ignoring detransitioners and their stories. The events are free to attend, ensuring open access to the public, while also serving as a donation-based fundraising campaign to support the development of a narrative feature film about the life of detrans activist Chloe Cole.
The series is co-sponsored by 180 Shift, a Gen Z–focused social media channel and podcast dedicated to amplifying voices silenced by legacy media.
Continue reading the full press release here.
