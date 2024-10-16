The CBC Network is proud to support international efforts to protect the dignity of women and babies whenever and wherever we can. Recently, we were able to support two French organizations working to educate about the “flagrant human rights violations” rampant in surrogacy. These organizations relied on the stories of surrogate mothers Gloria (featured here) and Kelly Martinez (featured in #BigFertility) to demonstrate the exploitation inherent in making women’s wombs available for rent. You can read more about La Manif Pour Tous and Juristes pour l’enfance, the French organizations who published their research in August, here. This page may load in French, but you can load an English translation in the top-right of the page.
